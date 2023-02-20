Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $110.98.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.