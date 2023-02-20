Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.33.

Shares of TDY opened at $438.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.21. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

