Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $320,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,470 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $69.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

