Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.54 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

