JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

JBGS stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 225.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 42.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Rating)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.