Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$75.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.05.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Teck Resources stock opened at C$59.40 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$32.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.