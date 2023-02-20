JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

ETR:JST opened at €53.40 ($57.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €34.05 ($36.61) and a 12 month high of €57.30 ($61.61).

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

