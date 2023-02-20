JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday.
Allianz Stock Performance
FRA:ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.65.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
