JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €230.00 ($247.31) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Performance

FRA:ALV opened at €216.95 ($233.28) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €212.84 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.65.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.