Keyera Corp. (KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Keyera Stock Performance

TSE:KEY opened at C$31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.18 and a 52-week high of C$35.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEY. Raymond James downgraded Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.17.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

