Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Keyera Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$31.09 on Monday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.17.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

