Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.59 ($33.97).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ADRNY opened at €31.82 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a one year high of €33.62 ($36.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.17.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

