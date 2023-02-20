Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after acquiring an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,470,000 after acquiring an additional 162,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $121.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

