Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $236.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

