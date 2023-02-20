Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

STWD stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

