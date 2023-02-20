Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KemPharm were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KemPharm by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMPH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on KemPharm from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

KemPharm Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

