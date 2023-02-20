Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.34 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65.

