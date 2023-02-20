Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

GE opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,768.00, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

About General Electric

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

