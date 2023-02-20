Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $617,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $87.28 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.