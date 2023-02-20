Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 82,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 112,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.