Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $792,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,881,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,879,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

