Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,712 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Altria Group by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 283.14% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

