Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 576.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 92,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 200.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 97,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $356,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

