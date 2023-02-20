Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth about $157,768,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 732,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

SQ stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.02.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

