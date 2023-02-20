Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 170 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,177,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

