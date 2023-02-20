Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 646 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.99 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

