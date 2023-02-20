Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 688 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,057,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,476,000.

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.59 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

