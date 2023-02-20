Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $821,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 18.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Unity Software by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.26.

In related news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 22,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $803,881.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,752,801.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,879 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U opened at $39.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $109.99.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

