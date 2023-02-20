Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after buying an additional 128,106 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after buying an additional 117,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,520,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.70 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average of $139.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.