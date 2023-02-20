La-Z-Boy (LZB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $611.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.50 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, analysts expect La-Z-Boy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of La-Z-Boy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 406.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

