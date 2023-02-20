Laurentian Cuts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NGD. TD Securities lowered New Gold to a sell rating and set a C$0.85 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.47.

New Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The firm has a market cap of C$859.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.28.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

