Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $154.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $149.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

