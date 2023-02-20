Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives $154.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $149.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.