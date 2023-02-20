Liberum Capital Lowers Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance
SUPIF stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
