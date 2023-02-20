Liberum Capital Lowers Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) to Sell

Liberum Capital cut shares of Supermarket Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

SUPIF stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.