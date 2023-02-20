LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LFVN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.14. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

