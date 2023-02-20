LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LFVN opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 1.14. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
