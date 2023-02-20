LivaNova (LIVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 213.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

