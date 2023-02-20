Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

