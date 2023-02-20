Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.08. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter.

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

