Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.23.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

TSE MFC opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$27.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

About Manulife Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.