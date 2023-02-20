Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.22% of Masco worth $22,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Masco by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Masco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,031,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after buying an additional 134,567 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

