Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MATX opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Matson has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 3.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

