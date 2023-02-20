McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 1.8 %

MGRC opened at $106.96 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

