Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $99.36 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Mdex has a total market cap of $99.36 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Mdex token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00425059 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,987.74 or 0.28156648 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,665,087 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

