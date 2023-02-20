MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 5.0 %

FANG stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.