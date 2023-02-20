MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $569.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $685.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

