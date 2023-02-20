MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,760.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock worth $995,291,216 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

