MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

