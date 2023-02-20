MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 149.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 65,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,982 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 381.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 332.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $530.00 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.24.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

