MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,438 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 67.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

