MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $743.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $674.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $768.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.42.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock valued at $195,824,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.