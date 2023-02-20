MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $149.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.85.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

