Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 131,521 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

